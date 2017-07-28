Homicide investigation: Man crashes vehicle after being shot on Milwaukee’s northwest side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened late Thursday night, July 27th on the city’s northwest side.
It happened around 10:00 p.m. near 74th and Locust.
Police say a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was shot by a male suspect at that location. The victim fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed a short time later near 60th and Townsend.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
MPD is working to determine a motive and search for the suspect.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.071703 -88.004818