Man accused in robberies, stabbings on or near buses sentenced to 8 years behind bars

MILWAUKEE — The man found guilty of stabbing two women and stealing their phones has learned his fate. 20-year-old Jerome Newell Jr. was ordered by a judge to serve eight years in prison in the case on Friday, July 28th.

The pair of attacks were caught on Milwaukee County Transit System surveillance video in 2015. Prosecutors say Newell was caught after a good Samaritan tackled him to the ground. He managed to get away but he dropped a notebook with his fingerprints on it.

The two victims and a bus driver picked Newell out of a police lineup.