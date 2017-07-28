Milwaukee police need help to identify young adult found near 20th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking the public to help identify a young adult that was found inside a business near 20th and Capitol around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, July 28th.

Officials say the male is not communicating with officers and may have a mental illness or other condition. He is wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt and green-blue pajama pants.

The male was transported to a hospital for evaluation and anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District Five at 414-935-7251.

