Milwaukee woman claims $250,000 Powerball ticket

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee resident is the lucky player who won $250,000 in the Wednesday, July 19th Powerball drawing.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball to earn a $50,000 prize. But, because the player also purchased the Power Play prize multiplier feature, the $50,000 prize was automatically multiplied by five. Power Play turned the $50,000 ticket into a $250,000 winner.

The ticket was purchased from the Speedway at 369 East Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, July 19 Powerball drawing were 50, 51, 59, 61 and 63 with a Powerball of 4. The Power Play number was 5.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

The next Powerball drawing will be, Saturday, July 29. The estimated jackpot is $239 million ($151 million cash).

How to Play

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in the drawing:

• Each ticket costs $2 per play

• Choose five different numbers 1 to 69 and one Powerball number 1 to 26

• Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won