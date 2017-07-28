U.S. Marshals seek Andre Brunt; “He doesn’t care that he has these warrants”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals say he's been escaping the shackles of the law for some time and he's high on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted. Now, agents are turning to you to help get 42-year-old Andre Brunt behind bars.

"He doesn't care that he has these warrants. He's just running around and obviously not going to turn himself in," the agent on his case said.

Brunt is a man U.S. Marshals consider armed, reckless and dangerous. Brunt's warrants and crimes are for multiple armed robberies, possession of narcotics and sexual assault.

Agents say surveillance video caught him in late June on the Milwaukee's north side selling an EBT card at a Pick 'n Save on 35th and Wright.

"We believe he's on the north side of Milwaukee and we definitely want to locate him so he doesn't commit more crimes," the agent explained.

U.S. Marshals have contacted Brunt's family and acquaintances for information. But they have been less than cooperative.

Brunt is described as 5'9" tall, he weighs 190 pounds and has distinctive tattoos on his upper body.

"He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck that says Montavious as well as a tear drop on his right eye," the agent said.

Brunt was born in Illinois and has connections in Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. If you know of Brunt's whereabouts, you are asked to call 414-297-3707.