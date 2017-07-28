Mother, child hurt in hit-and-run crash near Melvina and Port Washington Road

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened late Thursday night, July 27th. A mother and child were hurt in the crash.

It happened just before midnight near Melvina and Port Washington Road.

Police say the vehicle the mother and child were in collided with a truck. The truck hit the side of a building and then rolled over.

Officials say the driver of the truck ran from the scene.

The 25-year-old woman and her five-year-old child were treated for minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the other driver.

