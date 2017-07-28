Soaking up the sun: Some ways to beat the summer heat on a budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Beat the heat on a budget. With the State Fair next week, lifestyle expert Jaymes Duke Ballard joins FOX6 WakeUp with ways to stay cool this summer in style.

1. NEUTROGENA SUNSCREEN 30 - $9.00

Water and sun protection.

Best sunscreen on the market!

5 star customer rating.

National retailers

2. SKINZ UV SHIRTS- $25 and up

Style by the pool or just lounge in these UV 60 protected shirts for the Whole family.

Uvskinz.com

3. SUN HATS - $12.00 and up

Designer hats that protect your skin and eyes From the sun. For the whole family.

Go bold or go home!

Ross.com

4. MISTING FANS $6 and up

Several misters for your everyday accessories.

Spraying your skin with water will cool you down fast!

Great for walk, out door events and fighting off Mosquitos!

Cell phone mister/ personal fan mister

OFF- ACTIVE Insect repellant $8.00

Craft stores

5. JUMBO WATER JUGS WITH COOLER STICK- $10 Drinking more water to stay alert and hydrated in the sun Is a must. But the colder your water the cooler your Body temp will be in extreme heat.

Walgreens