Stay cool and fashionable: Check out Von Maur’s top Summer essentials

MILWAUKEE -- On the weekend, it's easy to cool off. You can slip into a swimsuit and head to your nearest body of water. But what do you do the rest of the week? Samantha Mackling with Von Maur joins Real Milwaukee to help you stay cool and fashionable.
About Von Maur
Von Maur's top Summer essentials are basic nude/open toe pumps or wedges to avoid foot sweat; light weight scarves to keep you warmer in the office; Monochromatic looks trending in blush/Neutrals/Cool blue tones to stay cool with light colors in the Summer heat; jumpsuits, rompers, and light weight dresses provide great air flow on those hot summer days. In the market for a new summer hat. Hats keep the sun off of your face; straw versions look and feel cool. It`s always best practice to stay protected - Keep face wipes with you to freshen up during the day. Also be sure to protect your eyes from the sun with sunglasses that shield UV rays in addition to applying SPF daily.