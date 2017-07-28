× Time to start thinking about Back-to-School prep: 17th annual health fairs announced for August

MILWAUKEE — With school just around the corner, Mayor Tom Barrett and the City of Milwaukee Health Department have announced the city’s 17th annual Back-to-School Health Fairs.

“Our annual Back-to-School Health Fairs offer families an opportunity to get their children ready for a healthy school year,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “We are thankful to our generous sponsors for their support and to all the organizations providing services and resources at the events.”

The events will be held:

Friday, August 4th at North Division High School (1011 W. Center St.)

Friday, August 11th at Hayes Bilingual School (971 W. Windlake Ave.)

Both events will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, services at each fair include school-required vaccinations for children without private insurance as well as lead testing, vision screenings, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, and more, including back-to-school haircuts. Free backpacks and school supplies will be provided to children with an up-to-date shot record, or those who receive vaccinations and lead testing at the fairs. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive gifts and services.

The health fairs are presented by the City of Milwaukee Health Department and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County in partnership with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Children’s Community Health Plan, and Molina Healthcare. Community partners include Anthem BlueCross and BlueShield, MHS Health Wisconsin, Independent Care Health Plan, and Milwaukee Urban League.