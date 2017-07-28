Wisconsin Republicans dislike Reince Priebus departure
MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans are not happy with the departure of Reince Priebus as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.
Trump announced Friday he was replacing Priebus, just two days after Priebus talked about his role in helping land a massive Foxconn plant in Wisconsin.
The two highest-ranking state Assembly Republicans criticized the move. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke tweeted that it was a “bad move.” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also tweeted…
Sen. Ron Johnson issued the following statement on the Priebus ouster:
“Reince Priebus is a good friend. I thank him for his service and wish him the best of luck going forward. Secretary Kelly is an outstanding leader who has served his country honorably and I know he will do an excellent job at the White House. I look forward to working with the administration as they choose a new leader for the Department of Homeland Security.”
Priebus is close friends with Gov. Scott Walker. His spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Priebus served in the role seven months, having previously been head of the Republican National Committee. He moved into that role after helping Walker win election as governor in 2010 when he was head of the Wisconsin Republican Party.