Wisconsin Republicans dislike Reince Priebus departure

MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans are not happy with the departure of Reince Priebus as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

Trump announced Friday he was replacing Priebus, just two days after Priebus talked about his role in helping land a massive Foxconn plant in Wisconsin.

The two highest-ranking state Assembly Republicans criticized the move. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke tweeted that it was a “bad move.” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also tweeted…

Disappointed that my friend @Reince45 isn't going to be serving any longer as WH COS. Dumb move by WH insiders struggling for influence. pic.twitter.com/VYnO5IYnCB — Robin Vos (@repvos) July 28, 2017

I could not be more proud to call @Reince a dear friend. My statement: https://t.co/prDvO39t41 pic.twitter.com/b0U7IcHBVh — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 28, 2017

Sen. Ron Johnson issued the following statement on the Priebus ouster:

“Reince Priebus is a good friend. I thank him for his service and wish him the best of luck going forward. Secretary Kelly is an outstanding leader who has served his country honorably and I know he will do an excellent job at the White House. I look forward to working with the administration as they choose a new leader for the Department of Homeland Security.”

(2/2) Disappointing News- @realDonaldTrump has new COS. We're proud of you @Reince! You accomplished a lot, and did your state proud! LYB — Van Wanggaard (@Vanwanggaard) July 28, 2017

Priebus is close friends with Gov. Scott Walker. His spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Priebus served in the role seven months, having previously been head of the Republican National Committee. He moved into that role after helping Walker win election as governor in 2010 when he was head of the Wisconsin Republican Party.