1 police officer injured in London as protest turns violent

Protesters with placards from the Black Lives Matter campaign group are seen at a vigil over the death of Rashan Charles, whose death after being followed by police into a convenience store and allegedly apprehended has caused anger in the local community, outside Stoke Newington police station in east London on July 29, 2017. Demonstrators and members of the local community gathered once more outside Stoke Newington police station in east London following a night of violence in the area over the death of 20-year-old Rashan Charles a week ago. The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) watchdog is investigating the events leading to the death of Mr Charles on July 22 Saturday. Unverified footage on social media appeared to show at least one police officer attempting to restrain him on the floor of a shop at 1.45am, close to where the protest was being held. He died later in hospital. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
LONDON — British police said Saturday that an officer was injured after a peaceful London protest over the death of a young black man following a police chase turned violent.
Clashes broke out on the streets of east London late Friday as riot police tried to disperse protesters, who hurled bottles and fireworks at officers, set garbage cans on fire and barricaded a road. Some held “Black Lives Matter” placards.
Scotland Yard said the violence overnight was “separate” from a peaceful protest at a police station earlier Friday over the death of 20-year-old Rashan Charles.
Charles died in a hospital last week after he was pursued and apprehended by an officer in east London’s Hackney area. The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating the case and said it will consider whether any misconduct or crimes were involved.
Police said the clashes Friday resulted in damage to “vehicles, a cash machine and a number of windows.” A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing bodily harm over the disorder.
Some protesters hurled bottles at officers while others blocked part of a road with garbage cans and mattresses, preventing cyclists and drivers from passing.