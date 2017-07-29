8-year-old honored for saving sister during fire

MILAN, N.H. — A young New Hampshire boy is honored for his quick thinking when his family home caught fire. Eight-year-old Harrison Holt now an honorary member of the Milan Dummer Fire Department.

Harrison was home with his dad John and siblings Patrick and Marie on Sunday July 23rd. John just finished cutting the grass and put his lawnmower back in the home’s attached barn.

“I came inside, and about 20 minutes later, I was in the living room and smelled smoke,” John Holt said.

John saw flames in the barn and grabbed a fire extinguisher.

“By the time I got down there it was fairly out of control already,” John Holt said.

John passed the phone off to Harrison and told him to call for help. Harrison did just that and more.

“We both ran up and he dialed and I took the phone and carried my baby sister out,” Harrison Holt said.

As the fire spread to the home, Harrison carried his sister to an oak tree in the front yard where their brother was waiting for them. The tree was a designated meeting spot in the family’s fire safety plan, one they just practiced a few weeks ago.

“Harry has her in one arm like this in the phone in the other, just chatting to 911,” John Holt said.

Fire Chief Bud Chapman said this is a prime example of how important it is to teach children about fire safety.

“Exit drills in the home, use smoke detectors, practice it, make sure the children are familiar with it,” Chapman said.

The fire destroyed the home but the family plans to rebuild on the same property.