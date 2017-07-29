× “An overwhelming experience:” Bud Selig set to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

MILWAUKEE — He brought baseball back to Milwaukee and kept it here. Sunday, July 30th Bud Selig will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Commisioner Emeritus Bud Selig, has officially arrived in Cooperstown ahead of Sunday’s big Hall of Fame induction ceremony and before he spoke with the media he did a walk through with the rest of the Hall of Fame class leading up to ceremony.

But as commissioner, this is something he has been through before — only this time he will get his turn as an inductee.

“Amazing. I’ve been coming here a long time and you just drive in the streets now, the streets are jammed, jammed waiting for the parade, it’s just a, I meant what I said before it’s just an overwhelming experience, it’s an experience that you almost have to go through yourself for people to appreciate,” Selig said.

Saturday night, Selig — along with the rest of the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 — rode along with the Hall of Fame greats in a parade down Main Street in Cooperstown in front of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, and plenty of fans.