Family offering $5,000 reward for Milwaukee woman’s safe return

MILWAUKEE — The family of a missing Milwaukee woman is now offering a $5,000 reward for her safe return. 28-year-old Audrey Scott disappeared on the Fourth of July.

Family says she was last seen on Water Street at McGillicuddy’s Bar on July 4th, when she got into a fight with her boyfriend and left.

Police say a witness last saw Scott in the area of 92nd and Sheridan on July 14th.

Loved ones have been passing out fliers across the city, hoping someone knows something.

“We’re praying, we believe that God is going to see us to her. Whoever has her needs to just let her go, bring her home, call somebody anonymously and let us have my child back,” said Carrie Scott-Haney, Scott’s mother.

Family says they will continue to canvas the city until Scott is found. Anyone with information about Scott’s disappearance should contact Milwaukee police.