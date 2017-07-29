Get the full German Fest experience July 28-July 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a Milwaukee tradition that comes from over seas in Germany. German Fest is celebrating more than three decades here in the Milwaukee area.

Dave Long from the Milwaukee area Volkswagen club puts it nice and simple. "The beer's good, the food's good, what else do you want?" Long asked.

German Fest celebrates German tradition and heritage through various outlets like music, clothing, and even cars.

"When you were a little kid you used to do things like a pinch buggy and punch buggy - the red one was a pinch buggy and the rest were punch buggies," Long said. "So I think everyone remembers that story from back in the day."

There's also great company, conversation, and of course food. Right off the griddle, you can get a kartoffelpfannkuchen, which is German for a potato pancake. It's one of the most popular dishes here at German Fest. With a little side of meat, you're good to go.

"It's a little bit like a hash brown, but a whole lot tastier," Jeff Osterman, with the German potato pancake booth, said. "There's a lot more work into than a hash brown because there's more than potatoes in it than a potato pancake."

So order up some food, grab a drink or two, and go explore German Fest at the Milwaukee Summerfest grounds.

President of German Fest, Eric Radue talks about how the event creates a happy mindset. "Everything feels right, you're at the right place at the right time. You're not worried about how late it is and you don't think about it having to end at some time," Radue said.

German Fest goes until midnight on Saturday July 29th, and again Sunday evening, July 30th until 9:00 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased both online and at the gate.