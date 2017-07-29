Making an impact: Million Youth March promotes peace throughout the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A rally in Sherman Park is raising awareness about the positive ways teens can impact their community.

The event called the "Million Youth March" kicked off Saturday afternoon, July 29th with several speakers taking the podium.

The whole idea was inspired and organized by a 16-year-old Milwaukee high school student.

Rashad Salaam says he's sick and tired of hearing about all the crimes youth in Milwaukee are committing from carjackings to shootings. Instead, he wants to set a positive example for his peers, encourage them to put down the weapons and promote peace in their neighborhood.

"I've seen all of the ruthless killings and I said, it's time to reform this city. And I know other people is trying to do it. I said, 'hey how about the youth lead the youth.' Because the youth ain't listening to the adults," said Salaam.

Salaam says he was inspired by the Million Man March in 1995, when thousands of African-American men gathered in Washington, D.C.