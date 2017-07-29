× Milwaukee police: 1 man struck, killed near 1st and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — A man was physically struck on the city’s south side early Friday morning July 28th, Milwaukee police say.

It happened near 1st and Mitchell around 1:30 a.m..

The victim, 30-year-old Eradio Hernandez-Galvezlater, later died from his injuries around 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, has been located and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.