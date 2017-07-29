More than 140 pounds of marijuana tossed over border fence

Douglas, AZ — More than 140 pounds of marijuana were launched over part of the border fence in Douglas.

Agents received calls about a package being thrown over the fence, according to a press release from Border Patrol.

When agents arrived they found one large bundle broken open with smaller bundles inside.

The marijuana was taken to the Douglas port of entry to be weighed.

Border Patrol said they searched the area for more marijuana but never found any.

There is word who was responsible for bringing those drugs over the border.