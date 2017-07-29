President Trump tweets about his disappointments: China, GOP senators

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is tweeting about his disappointments, particularly with China and its lack of action on North Korea.

President Trump tweeted that past American leaders have allowed China to make hundreds of billions a year in trade but that “they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk.”

The president adds: “We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!”

North Korea conducted a second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday night.

In other tweets Saturday, President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Republican senators and their failed effort to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health care law.

He says that unless they are “total quitters,” the effort isn’t dead and concludes: “Demand another vote before voting on any other bill!”