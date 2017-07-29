Raise a stein and put on your laderhosen, German Fest is back!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- German Fest has made its way back to Milwaukee this year and FOX6's Evan Peterson gives a peek into what you can experience down at Henry Maier Festival Park.

German Fest is Saturday, July 29th from noon to midnight and Sunday, July 30th from noon to 9:00 p.m..

German Fest

Welcome to German Fest, a Milwaukee tradition held annually on the Summerfest grounds, along the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan. One of the largest German festivals in North America, German Fest Milwaukee is known for its authentic food, culture and entertainment. We invite you to bring the family, raise a stein, polka the night away and make it YOUR tradition.

Established in 1981, German Fest has been celebrating German culture and tradition along the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan. The fest is held during the last full weekend in July every year. All things German… for ALL ages! German Fest… make it YOUR tradition!

