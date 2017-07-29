RACINE -- Summer time is the perfect time to go out and have fun at the zoo. Beth Heidorn and Paul Miller with the Racine Zoo visited the WakeUp studio and introduced "Sheldon" the six-banded armadillo along with "Cheese" the leopard gecko.
Summer fun down at Racine Zoo! Meet “Sheldon” and “Cheese”
