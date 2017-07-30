Brookfield office building fire goes up in flames, battled by 80+ firefighters

BROOKFIELD — Roughly 85 firefighters responded to the scene of an office building fire near 128th and North Avenue in Brookfield early Sunday morning, July 30th.

15 different fire departments responded to the area around 2:45 a.m.

The building was a home to multiple businesses in the neighborhood.

There were no injuries reported.

A damage estimate has yet to be released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

