Brookfield office building fire goes up in flames, battled by 80+ firefighters

Posted 6:49 am, July 30, 2017, by , Updated at 06:55AM, July 30, 2017

BROOKFIELD — Roughly 85 firefighters responded to the scene of an office building fire near 128th and North Avenue in Brookfield early Sunday morning, July 30th.

Office building fire near 128th & North Ave., Brookfield

15 different fire departments responded to the area around 2:45 a.m.

The building was a home to multiple businesses in the neighborhood.

Office building fire near 128th & North Ave., Brookfield

There were no injuries reported.

A damage estimate has yet to be released.

Office building fire near 128th & North Ave., Brookfield

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Office building fire near 128th & North Ave., Brookfield