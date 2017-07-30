× Bartender who served motorcycle operator seriously injured when he crashed his bike in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A bartender, who indicated it was her first time on a motorcycle, was seriously injured in a crash in Mount Pleasant on July 25th. Prosecutors say she served the motorcycle’s operator prior to the crash, and he’s now facing charges for his third OWI.

35-year-old Lewis Johnston faces one count of intoxicated use of a vehicle, causing great bodily harm, and one count of OWI, third offense.

A criminal complaint notes an extensive criminal history for Johnston — with convictions dating back to 2000, for disorderly conduct, battery, retail theft and OWI.

According to the complaint, on July 25th, around 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near 25th and Racine in Mount Pleasant for a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck. A female victim was found lying in the roadway, and a rescue worker indicated she had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Johnston was found sitting on the shoulder of the roadway, and indicated he was driving the motorcycle. The complaint says Johnston was noted to be “visibly upset, in pain and shaken up.”

Police said both Johnston and the female victim were ejected, and neither were wearing helmets.

Prosecutors say Johnston expressed concern for the injured female victim, who was riding on the back of his motorcycle. When asked what happened, Johnston indicated he “clipped the back of the truck in front of him, and the crash was his fault.”

Johnston was taken to the hospital, and the female victim was transported via Flight for Life with pelvic and facial fractures.

A witness at the scene indicated the motorcycle hit the rear of the pickup truck and “started to flip through the air.” Other witnesses told investigators “they saw the motorcycle driver swerving within his lane prior to the crash.”

The complaint says Johnston was unable to perform field sobriety testing due to his medical condition after the crash. However, the complaint notes medical staff could smell intoxicants coming from Johnston.

When asked whether he’d be willing to provide a sample of his blood, the complaint says Johnston said he wasn’t willing “because he didn’t want to incriminate himself.” He was then placed under arrest for OWI. A search warrant was obtained and executed, and a sample of Johnston’s blood was taken.

The complaint says Johnston agreed to provide a statement to investigators, telling them he was on Highway 32, “headed down by the lake,” and said it was July 23rd before stating that he wanted to stop answering questions.

According to the complaint, Johnston was “very argumentative” with officials at the hospital, and swore at officers when told he could not use his cell phone. Prosecutors say he told officers “if his right arm wasn’t in a sling, things would turn out much differently.”

Investigators spoke with the female victim in this case at the hospital, who was described as “groaning with every breath she took.” She indicated she worked at Cham Tap and Johnston came in on the day of the crash and she served him beer and Dr. McGillycuddy’s liquor. She said he left the bar around 10:30 a.m. and returned an hour later, when she served him another beer and some more Dr. McGillycuddy’s. She said she eventually stopped serving him “because she was concerned about him driving the motorcycle.” She said after work at 1:00 p.m., she left with Johnston, on the back of the bike. She said it was the first time she’d ever been on a motorcycle.

Lewis made his initial appearance in court in this case on July 27th. A preliminary hearing was set for August 2nd. Cash bond was set at $2,000.