Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus says hitting reset button is something White House needs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After Reince Priebus was pushed out as White House chief of staff, we’re learning more about what’s next for the Trump White House. FOX6’s Theo Keith was at the White House Wednesday, July 26th as Priebus says discussions were happening behind-the-scenes which led to his resignation late last week. A man described as Priebus’ opposite is taking over as chief of staff.

On Wednesday at the White House, Priebus talked with his friend, Assembly Speakers Robin Vos. The two were College Republicans at UW-Whitewater. On Sunday, July 30th, Vos described what Priebus was like in his final days as chief of staff.

“I had beers with Reince when we were out in Washington, D.C. and he was more calm than the guy I’ve know for the past five years, so he did not share with me what his plans were, but probably in the back of his mind, this was all germinating to say, ‘you know what? Perhaps I need to do something else with my life,'” Vos said.

Vos said Priebus hadn’t gotten more than six hours of sleep a night in two or three years — a period that coincides with President Donald Trump’s rise.

As chairman of the Republican Party, the Kenosha native watched as candidate Trump left Republicans like Scott Walker, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio in his dust. By January, FOX6 was in D.C. for the inauguration, and Priebus explained how it happened.

“I think that Donald Trump won because he was real. I think Donald Trump won because people wanted an antidote. He provided it,” Priebus said.

Priebus was President Trump’s best connection with House Speaker Paul Ryan. With new Chief of Staff General John Kelly, who has none of Priebus’ political experience, the president is looking to quell the chaos that has dogged his White House.

Vos said his friend did a good job for President Trump.

“I think Reince was the best choice he possibly could have made. I think he dealt with a very difficult situation — somebody who believes in the chaos theory of politics, where, just when it seems like everything’s heading in one direction, they go in a different direction,” Vos said.

Priebus took the high road on Friday, telling CNN that he’ll always be a fan of President Trump, saying “I’m on Team Trump.” He added hitting the reset button was something the White House needs.