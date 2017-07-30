× Investigation underway after 46-year-old man found dead in alley in Kenosha

KENOSHA — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an alley near 23rd Avenue and 61st Street in Kenosha.

The man was found shortly before 8:00 a.m. as police were investigating a business alarm. While in the area, officers were flagged down by a bystander about a man lying in an alley nearby.

Officials checked the area and found the 46-year-old man.

An investigation is underway into the man’s death.

Police said there doesn’t appear to be any connection between the business alarm and the deceased. There’s no threat to the community, police said.