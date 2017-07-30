Lace up your running shoes for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Helping veterans, one step at a time. On Sunday, July 30th, people in Milwaukee participated in the We Run, They Fly 5k Run and Walk to support Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. The event started at 9:00 a.m. and took place at the South Shore Yacht Club.

About We Run, They Fly 5K Run and Walk (website)

With your participation in our 5k event, you will be helping Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to fly our WWII and Korean war veterans on a one day, all expenses paid trip to Washington DC to visit their memorials and experience a full day of honor and thanks.

About Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (website)

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Inc. is a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization and a registered 501(c)3. The mission of Stars and Stripes Honor Flight is to honor all veterans by flying WWII, Korean, and Vietnam war veterans, as well as terminally ill veterans from other conflicts, to Washington, DC to visit their memorials. We actively promote educational aspects of this mission in our schools and our communities. Accountability and transparency are important to us. Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc. is part of the National Honor Flight Network.

