"People are very worried:" Mayor Barrett raises concerns over request for voter info. from feds

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the City of Milwaukee Election Commission have raised concerns over a request for voter registration data from the Federal Election Integrity Commission.

President Donald Trump created the commission after he claimed millions had voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election.

A letter went out to all 50 states last week requesting a bevy of voter data, which will eventually be made public.

“People are very worried that this could get into the wrong hands, whether it’s done purposefully or done inadvertently. We have to do everything we can to make sure our processes are transparent,” Barrett said.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says the agency is prohibited by state law from releasing a voter’s date of birth, driver’s license number, social security number or other confidential information.