Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded near 5th and North

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach near 5th and North Avenue on the city’s north side early Sunday, July 30th.

Officers were called to the neighborhood around 1:00 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 50-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

There are no known suspects and police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

