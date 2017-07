MILWAUKEE —¬†Officials responded to a fire that took place inside a duplex near 16th and Becher late Saturday evening, July 29th.

The call to officials came in shortly before midnight.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, it was an electrical fire and did not seem to be suspicious.

There were no injures reported.

Two adults were being assisted by the American Red Cross after this fire.

