16-year-old Racine boy drowns in Lake Michigan while swimming with friends

RACINE -- A 16-year-old boy has died after drowning in Lake Michigan in Racine on Sunday evening, July 30th.

The Racine County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly after 5:30 p.m. of a possible drowning in Lake Michigan near the area of Michigan Blvd and Augusta Street.

Authorities say the 16-year-old boy was swimming in this area with two other teenage friends, one boy and the other a girl. While swimming, the 16-year-old went under the water and never resurfaced.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Racine Police Department, and the City of Racine Fire Department - Rescue - Dive Team all responded immediately.

At approximately 6:12 p.m. the City of Racine Fire Department Dive Team located the 16-year-old boy under the surface of the water and removed him. Life-saving measures were taken and the boy was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine; however, he did not survive.

At this time, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is showing that this was a tragic swimming accident.

The 16-year-old boy has been identified and his immediate family has been notified; however, his name is not being released at this time out of respect for his family and pending proper notifications, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

All juveniles involved in this accident reside in the City of Racine.