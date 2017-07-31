× 2 dead following motorcycle crash in Kenosha County; speed was contributing factor

KENOSHA — Two people have died following a motorcycle crash in Kenosha County early Sunday morning, July 30th.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. on E. Frontage Road, south of Highway 158.

Based on the initial investigation, a northbound travel 2004 Honda motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the road. This resulted in the motorcycle striking a guard rail on the west side of the road.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected. Both were pronounced dead at scene.

Officials say speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

Identity of victims is being withheld at this time pending family notification.