"Artists Working in Education" team up with students to paint new life into Milwaukee properties

MILWAUKEE — Most people turn a blind eye when they walk past vacant properties in the city, but a beautiful project is giving us a reason to take a look.

An artistic beautification project is looking to bring pride back to Milwaukee neighborhoods.

The group “Artists Working in Education” has teamed up with students to showcase their talent and paint new life into Milwaukee properties.

The celebrated their latest project with a ribbon cutting near 39th and Vliet Monday, July 31st.

“What we have to do is showcase, again, the talent we have in the city because it’s there, and not only do we have to showcase it, we have to nurture it. We have to develop it — and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

Barrett said he hopes this partnership shows the students they can make a difference.

The artistic board-up project began in 2013.