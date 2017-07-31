× Back for another year: Manufacturers search for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”

MADISON — Johnson Financial Group is teaming up with Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Anyone can nominate a product made in the Badger State starting August 1 at madeinwis.com.

More than 300 products were nominated, and more than 20,000 votes were cast in 2017. In the end, Harley-Davidson took home the trophy for its Milwaukee Eight engine. Included in last year’s nominees were items that ranged from brats and beer to snow blowers and tractors.

This year’s competition is getting a bit of a facelift. A popular vote will still determine the top 16 Coolest products. But then a three round, bracket-style tournament that will put some of Wisconsin’s Coolest products in head-to-head matchups.

Key dates to keep in mind: