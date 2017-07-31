Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summer raspberries are finished so it is time to prepare for next year’s harvest. See how to keep control of your raspberry patch and have the best crop next year.

Broccoli and Brussels sprouts have plenty of pests. Learn what they are and how to manage them. Click here for more on caterpillar pets and cole crops. What is black rot? Click here for more information.

Perennial flowers have a period of bloom. Find out how to tidy things up once they are finished.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.