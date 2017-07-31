Caught on camera: 3 suspects sought in attempted burglary in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking three suspects wanted in connection with an attempted burglary at CARite of Milwaukee, located on 76th Street near Calumet Road.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 27th.

According to police, the suspects used a rock to break the glass entrance door and then broke an office window. One of the suspects rummaged through filing cabinets but didn’t steal anything.

The suspects then fled from the scene.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, between 15-20 years-old, with a slim build, and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, between 15-20 years-old, with a slim build, and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Suspect #3 is described as a black male, between 15-20 years-old, with a slim build, and last seen wearing red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.