Dog the Bounty Hunter joins legal fight against bail reform

MALONE, NY - JUNE 28: Dog the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman films a segment of his television show outside of a news conference where New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was speaking to the media about the capture of convicted murderer David Sweat on June 28, 2015 in Malone, New York. Sweat was shot by a State Police officer and taken into custody in Constable, New York, north of Malone and near the Canadian border. On Friday Richard Matt, who escaped with Sweat, was shot and killed in the same area. More than 1,000 State Police, Border Patrol, correction officers, FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been searching for the pair since they were discovered missing from a prison in nearby Dannemora on June 6. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
TRENTON, N.J. — The former star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” is joining a legal effort to have New Jersey’s new bail rules thrown out.
Duane “Dog” Chapman spoke Monday during a news conference at the federal court building in Trenton, where lawyers announced a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a man who was fatally shot in April.
The suit’s defendants include Gov. Chris Christie and state Attorney General Christopher Porrino.
It claims the gunman wasn’t detained because of bail reforms that went into effect this year and were championed by the Republican governor.
Proponents of the reforms say they help keep defendants from being stuck in jail mainly because they can’t afford bail.
This is at least the second lawsuit from the bail industry trying to overturn the changes.
