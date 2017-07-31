Dozens of amusement rides at Wisconsin State Fair to be tested, inspected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- An annual tradition like the Wisconsin State Fair brings with it a yearly protocol. Before fair goers get in line at Spin City, each ride is set up, tested and inspected -- and that process is now well underway.

"So they will be inspecting all of the rides. So that's all of the rides in Spin City as well as our Sky Glider," said Kristin Chuckel of the Wisconsin State Fair.

Gloria Brashel is helping with the set-up phase. Brashel said the team putting together one ride has been on the grounds for the better part of four days.

"Yeah, it's not ready. But they will inspect it before the fair opens," Brashel said.

Rides are assembled and made show-ready before a contracted inspector goes to work.

"So they do an inspection first and then we also have state inspectors who come in and inspect things. And then the owners and operators of the individual rides also do inspections," Chuckel said.

There are about 50 rides in Spin City for the 2017 edition of the fair. But one was pulled in recent days after a similar machine malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, killing one and injuring seven others.

However, for the first time, the fair will feature the "Wonder Wheel." It's a massive ferris wheel that requires additional attention from several local fire departments.

"With the Wonder Wheel being new, it was really important to get them in to look at that ride as well so they are familiar with it," Chuckel said.

And then there is the ever-popular "Wave Swinger." It also got a green light for test runs.