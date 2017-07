MILWAUKEE — A writer for ESPN.com and Baseball America is indicating the Texas Rangers have traded pitcher Jeremy Jeffress to the Milwaukee Brewers.

#Rangers have traded Jeremy Jeffress to the #Brewers — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 31, 2017

Jeremy Jeffress saved 27 games for #Brewers in 2016. Back in NL in his comfort zone, but needs to turn it around quickly to help them. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 31, 2017

