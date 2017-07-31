“Going through a tough time:” Oostburg family grieves over shooting incident that left 2 dead

OOSTBURG — It was a family member who fired deadly shots at victims in Oostburg. That is according to a victim’s brother, who said somehow, good times went awry.

“It’s not easy,” said Jose Garcia, a brother to one of the victims. “Just going through a tough time right now.”

Asleep while two shootings happened in the home near 10th and Wisconsin Avenue, Garcia woke up to a nightmare.

“My brother isn’t here no more. He’s gone,” Garcia said.

Garcia said his nephew frantically came to him after making a grim discovery just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday, July 30th.

“His son woke me up, told me his dad got shot,” Garcia said.

Garcia called 911. But by the time help arrived, 42-year-old Luis Garcia and his best friend were dead. The tragic situation was even more difficult to handle because Garcia said a family member was the gunman.

“One of my cousins came over and he was drinking with them and they got into a little argument and he came back with a gun and shot him. Shot him and his best friend,” Garcia said. “It was probably over something really dumb.”

On Sunday, deputies spent hours on the scene gathering evidence and investigating.

Meanwhile, the victims’ loved ones spent their time in grief. They were bewildered about how this could happen among family — and praised a man who was a giving and loving person.

"He touched a lot of persons here. He was a really nice person," Garcia said.

Garcia now hopes for healing and justice.

“He going to pay the price. He might spend the rest of his life in jail. That’s what it looks like,” Garcia said.

A lieutenant with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX6 News a person is in custody awaiting charges from the district attorney’s office.

As for the other victim, we do know who he is. But we are waiting to release his name until after authorities have notified his family.

