Happy ending: Waukesha police locate owner of found wedding gift

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department was able to locate the owner of a found wedding gift. Waukesha officials say it was their pleasure to reunite the gift with the owner.

One of the items in the package for “John and Stacy” was a handmade gift with sentimental value. The wedding was out of town and the gift will be sent this week.

The citizen who lost the gift would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the kind citizen for turning in the wedding package.

Officials said in a news release, “It is times like this that we realize how honesty and kindness can go a long way to benefit the community. “