House of Harley-Davidson adding new dealership location in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — House of Harley-Davidson, with locations in Milwaukee and Racine, is adding to its family of dealerships with a new location.

A news release issued on Monday, July 31st indicates the House of Harley-Davidson plans to establish a Secondary Retail Location , or a satellite dealership under their main dealership in Greenfield, at 2842 S. 5th Court in Milwaukee. The site is the former Stella & Chewy’s headquarters, a complex of 48,000 square feet of space to be used for motorcycle sales and service, retail and bike storage.

The site is less than 3 miles from both the Harley-Davidson Museum and the Summerfest grounds at Maier Festival Park. The new location is slated to be ready for the 2018 riding season when Harley-Davidson Motor Company will invite the world to Milwaukee for its 115th Anniversary celebration.

Jeff Binkert, president of House of Harley-Davidson, issued this statement about the expansion:

“Downtown Milwaukee is seeing tremendous residential and business growth, and we are proud to be a part of that development.”