Instead of drenching your greens in store bought dressing, learn how to make your own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Skip the store bought salad dressings and stir some up yourself. Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee with some healthier, handmade salad dressings.

Store bought salad dressings are often loaded with unhealthy fats, hidden sugars, undesirable soy products and way too many calories. And store bought clean eating/healthier dressings can carry a hefty price tag of $5-$7 or more for a small bottle or jar. So why not learn to make your own? Make it healthier for you and your family and lighter on your grocery store budget.You definitely won't miss the bad fats, excess sugar and unwanted calories!

Simple Summer Lime Salad Dressing