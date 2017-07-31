× Janesville man dies after head-on collision with semi in Town of Darien

TOWN OF DARIEN — A Janesville man died in a head-on crash with a semi in the Town of Darien on Saturday afternoon, July 29th.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck between the two vehicles happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 11/14 just west of Highway 89.

Officials say 46-year-old Ryan Phetteplace was eastbound when he went into the westbound lane and struck a semi head on. Phetteplace was the sole occupant in his vehicle and not wearing his safety belt. He was pronounced dead by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office at 4:35 p.m.

The semi-tractor and trailer was driven by a 55-year-old man from Coon Rapids Minnesota. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Agencies who responded to this crash include the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Darien Fire and EMS, Mercy MD1 doctors, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.