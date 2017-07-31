“Lock your car!” 5 unlocked vehicles entered in Shorewood, 1 nearly stolen from driveway

SHOREWOOD — Vehicle thefts and break-ins over the weekend prompted Shorewood police on Monday, July 31st to remind residents to keep their valuables locked up, and keep spare keys out of vehicles. In some cases, simply locking their vehicles could’ve kept people from becoming victims.

Police said this isn’t the largest rash of break-ins and thefts they’ve seen, but they’re encouraging everyone to practice common sense, and lock their doors.

“About a month ago I had my car parked on the street. I unfortunately left it unlocked that night,” a Shorewood resident said.

The 27-year-old woman said she was targeted by criminals.

“When I looked in the back seat, I realized all my stuff was gone,” she said.

She was in the process of moving, and had a large bag in her vehicle, filled with clothes and personal items. It was taken overnight.

“When you get to your car and go to the store the next day and you see everything is torn apart and you realize somebody you don’t even know was inside your car…” she said.

On Monday morning, July 31st, she noticed police in her neighborhood again — after a rash of weekend car thefts and break-ins.

“I don’t know who they are or how long they’ve been doing this, but I mean, it seems they are stepping up their game, which is not good,” she said.

At least five vehicles were broken into near Downer and Capitol, as well as Wood Place and Maryland. Two of the cars were inside an open garage. All of them were unlocked.

Meanwhile, an unlocked Jeep was stolen Sunday night from the Hubbard Park lot on N. Morris Boulevard. This vehicle was locked.

Neighbors said they’re concerned, especially considering the area is usually quiet and peaceful.

“This neighborhood is very quiet at nighttime. It’s very dark. I think if they were smashing windows, (it would) bring attention to themselves,” the Shorewood resident said.

She said she hopes to see more police in the area, and encouraged everyone to learn from her experience.

“Even though it seems very protective and safe, there are people everywhere taking stuff out of cars — so lock your car,” she said.

Police said Monday last weekend, someone attempted to take a vehicle that was parked in a driveway. The suspect was able to start the car, but smashed it into another parked car, and it was abandoned. The suspect was able to get inside because the vehicle was unlocked — with a key FOB inside.