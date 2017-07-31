× Man arrested after breaking into assisted living apartments in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 21-year-old Racine man was taken into custody early Monday morning, July 31st after he broke into assisted living apartments in Mount Pleasant and sprayed a fire extinguisher throughout the hallway.

According to police, officers were called out to the Primrose Assisted Living Apartments around 4:30 a.m. for reports of “heavy smoke” in the hallway.

When crews arrived on scene they observed a man who tried to flee the area on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued and a subject was caught and detained.

Upon further Investigation, it was determined that the suspect, using a rock, broke the western glass door of the complex, gained illegal entry, and removed a fire extinguisher and sprayed the contents out throughout the hallway.

He then exited with the extinguisher and sprayed a parked car. He wrote words on the car and discarded the extinguisher on the ground.

When the suspect was observed by officers, he fled. He was arrested following the investigation and transported to the Racine County Jail on the following charges; Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing the Police.

Police believe this man was involved in another incident of vandalism in the Village of Mount Pleasant this morning.

This incident remains under investigation.