× Officer fatally shot in Indianapolis sustained 14 gunshot wounds; Man arrested on murder charge

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Court documents say a police officer fatally shot in Indianapolis sustained 14 gunshot wounds.

WISH-TV reports the documents say Homecroft Police Maj. C.T. Bowman responded to a car crash Thursday, July 28th with the officer who was slain, Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan.

Bowman says driver Jason Brown was upside-down in the vehicle and being held in by his seat belt. He says Brown was “hysterical” and Allan told Brown to be calm.

Bowman says Allan climbed into the car, then Bowman turned to speak to a female witness when shots rang out. Bowman said he heard 10 or 12 gunshots followed by a lull, then two or three additional shots.

The 28-year-old Brown has been arrested on a preliminary murder charge. Police say he’s being detained at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.