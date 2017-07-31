× Police: 18-year-old Milwaukee man shot, injured while sitting in vehicle; suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, July 31st near 32nd Street and McKinley Boulevard.

It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was in a parked vehicle when a male suspect approached and shot the victim. The victim was driven by witnesses to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

MPD is seeking a motive and searching for the suspect.

