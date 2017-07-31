Police: 2 taken to hospital after vehicle goes off viaduct on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Milwaukee’s north side Sunday night, July 30th.

It happened near 76th and Tower just before 8:00 a.m.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway from the viaduct that goes over railroad tracks below. Two people were inside the vehicle. Both  were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

No other vehicles involved.

Police say this is now listed as a criminal investigation, and the crash reconstruction team is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

