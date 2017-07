MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the parents of two children — found near 64th and Florist.

They were found around 11:30 a.m.

The boys are approximately two to three years of age. They are two feet tall and weigh 20 to 25 pounds.

Police said a citizen noticed the children seated on a porch, and called police.

Anyone with information that could help police locate the children’s parents or guardian, should call MPD at (414) 935-7405.