Police: Several people taken into custody following shots fired incident in Franklin

FRANKLIN — Several people were taken into custody early Sunday morning, July 30th following a shots fired incident in Franklin.

Officers were called out to the area of 27th Street and Puetz Road around 2:15 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots.

No one was injured during the incident, and several suspects were taken into custody with the assistance of the Racine and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departments.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, August 2th.

No additional details have been released.